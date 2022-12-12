In the Realm of Success

Not Available

Haoran (Ma Junwei) has studied abroad for many years. After returning from school, he followed his father’s wishes and entered the hotel to work. However, Haoran, who has been immersed in foreign cultures all the year round, did not know that managing interpersonal relationships is even more important than managing careers. important. Sure enough, the outspoken Haoran offended her boss when she first arrived, and even implicated her colleague Mei Qi (Chen Songling) who was demoted. Majesty’s life experience is very rough, her mother has to go out to work, and her younger sister is not yet sensible, the burden of the family falls on Majesty’s shoulders. After discovering that her boyfriend, who had been in love for many years and had been in marriage, had derailed, Majestic chose to leave.