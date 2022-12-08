Not Available

In the Realm of Success from TVB is a light romantic serial centering on the office politics and love affairs of roles portrayed by Nnadia Chan, Steven Ma and Michael Tong. The story spins off with the return of overseas graduate Steven Ma, who recently just joined the "Golden Grand Hotel" under the recommendation of his dad. He was put into the same team as Nnadia in its Sales and Marketing department. A considerate character who goes by the philosophy of "treat others as you would want them to treat you", his slight stubbornness get him and the easy going Nnadia into sticky situations at times. When Nnadia was dumped by her boyfriend later on, Steven was a consoling figure by her side and their relationship gradually blossomed. However, the matter got a little complicated as Michael Tong (also the youngest son of the hotel's boss), was interested in Nnadia as well. Not wanting to be in conflict with his buddy, Steven decided to give up the competition. But, the one Nnadia liked was actually Steven, and a love triangle developed