In Their Own Words (2015)

In Their Own Words is a stylish new biography series that explores an elite few of the 20th century’s greatest figures, illuminating their fascinating personalities and profound cultural and historical impact. The series features episodes on a diverse trio of extraordinary subjects: three-time World Heavyweight Champion boxer Muhammad Ali, Muppets creator Jim Henson, and Britain’s long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Each chapter is inspired by some of the most memorable words spoken by these world icons—words that describe the subject creatively and intimately. Stylized, evocative recreations of significant moments in the subjects’ lives add texture to the visual storytelling and also serve as background for some of the featured quotes.