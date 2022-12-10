In Time With You

Not Available

Pim is a savvy sales dept. head at a high-profile shoe company that has mastered the art of achieving a healthy work/life balance. At 30, her parents think she is ripe for marriage, her best friend Pon works for Bangkok Airlines. He has always stood by her through thick and thin ready to offer her a shoulder to cry on. All those around them think them the perfect couple. Except for Pim who sees Pon as a friend. She wants to be swept off her feet. The friends make a bet that whichever one is not married in the following year, must pay the bride or groom-to-be a sum of money as a wedding gift. With just a year to find their soulmate, Pim throws herself wholeheartedly into the process and Pon reluctantly so. Each finds partners who don't turn out to be the one. They still turn to each other to confide in as romances unravel.