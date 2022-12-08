Inazuman (1973)

Not Available

Ban Daisuke of Kikaida fame takes the lead role in this classic series pitting a college student against the hostile forces of the Neo-Human Empire. Unique among live action tokusatsu shows, this innovative series features the extraordinary double henshin transformation, the Raijingo supercar, and psionic (psychic) abilities. Watari Goro (Ban) clashes with Emperor Bamba's grotesque corps of mutant monsters, and exclaims, "Summon Supreme Power” (Choriki Shorai!) to initiate his final transformation into Inazuman.