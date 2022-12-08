Incarnation of Money

Not Available

Money is a dangerous thing. As the daughter of a loan shark, Bok Jae In grew up witnessing how money can make people do bad things. But with her honest personality and strong work ethic, Jae In grows up to become the president of a legitimate savings bank. Lee Cha Don is a borrower who owes Jae In’s bank a lot of money. But he finds out about Jae In’s past and could expose everything that she has worked so hard to conceal about her past. Is it a strange coincidence that Cha Don then finds himself locked up in a psychiatric hospital on a remote island?