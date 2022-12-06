Not Available

Inch High, Private Eye was a 1973 Saturday morning cartoon produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions. The titular character of Inch High, Private Eye was a miniature detective (literally one inch high). Inch often enlisted the help of his niece Lori (sometimes written "Laurie"), her muscle-bound friend Gator, and their dog Braveheart to help solve mysteries. Their primary mode of transportation was the Hushmobile, a streamlined car that made virtually no noise while being driven, making it perfect for following criminals unnoticed. The small Inch worked for The Finkerton Detective Agency (a wordplay lampoon of The Pinkerton Detective Agency), where the boss (Mr. Finkerton) constantly dreamed of the day that he would fire him.