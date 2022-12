Not Available

A defect within Celutel, the Telecommunication Corporation, affects cell phone lines starting with area code 153. Users from Cordoba, struggle to communicate and this leads to many absurd situations around the Corporation and its employees; who try to solve the user's problems; and at the same time, their own problems. With neurotic and paradoxical situations, taken to the absurd, Incommunicado is a comedy that plays with the communication phenomena.