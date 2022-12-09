Not Available

Incredible Engineering Blunders: Fixed follows leading engineering journalist Justin Cunningham and his team of intrepid reporters, as they uncover the world’s most bizarre engineering blunders and find out how to fix them. From an airport sinking into the sea, to wind turbines in danger of falling into the ocean, the show uncovers the truth behind each of these mind-boggling errors and reveals the ingenious solutions engineers have come up with to put things right. British blunders include Bridgewater Place in Leeds - an office block that will literally blow you away - and London's Walkie Talkie skyscraper, which could melt a car in the blink of an eye.