Starting his journey in South Africa, Simon travels around the coast of the Indian Ocean, heading up the east coast of Africa, around India and back down the western coast of Indonesia to SW Australia. The extraordinary adventure takes Simon to 16 countries, as he braves the horrors of front-line conflict in Mogadishu in Somalia, perhaps the most dangerous place on the planet, and visits the beautiful Maldives, Mauritius and the Seychelles.