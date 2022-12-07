Not Available

Indian Schoolis a fast-paced, observational documentary series that follows a remarkable year in one of the world’s fastest growing cities - Pune near Mumbai. Two of Pune’s schools take us into the world of India’s ‘rising generation’. The series gets inside the skin of India’s middle classes, exploring their dreams and anxieties in a world that seems to be changing every day. Indian School focuses on the lives of pupils and teachers in two very different private schools: Kalmadi Shamrao High School concentrates on academic results and core moral values. Rewachand Bhojwani Academy is a liberal institution, with an unorthodox curriculum and a place for meditation