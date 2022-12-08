Not Available

Indian Summers

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

New Pictures

Set against the sweeping grandeur of the Himalayas and tea plantations of Northern India, the drama tells the rich and explosive story of the decline of the British Empire and the birth of modern India, from both sides of the experience. But at the heart of the story lie the implications and ramifications of the tangled web of passions, rivalries and clashes that define the lives of those brought together in this summer which will change everything.

Cast

Julie WaltersCynthia Coffin
Henry Lloyd-HughesRalph Whelan
Nikesh PatelAafrin Dalal
Jemima WestAlice Whelan
Alexander CobbIan McLeod
Shachin Sailesh KumarAdam

