Indian Television Academy Awards

It was a never before night. It was a Night that was Star - Spangled… a Night that Scintillated, Sparkled and Shimmered… a Night that was the Dawn of Television with an identity of its own. It gave the Small Screen an individuality that was hitherto unknown. This Big Night of the Small Screen was the Hero Honda- ITA Awards' Gala, where the Television Industry received its first ever Honours and recognition. These Honours were totally TV- Centric and to bless the event was present, the Honourable Minister for I & B, Smt. Sushma SwarajBesides her, there were the entire who is who of Television and to be one with them in their most shining hour, were the members of the Film Fraternity.The evening was set out by the Symphonious Strains of awesome Music, to which the Russian Ballet Dancers did a movement with great flourish for the unveiling of the Trophy.Then, the very dapper and suave Kabir Bedi took to the podium and spoke about the significance of the Academy and the Awards with exquisite eloquence. He also introduced the distinguished Jury through an Audio/ Visual.