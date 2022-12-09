Indians and Aliens

Not Available

Indians + Aliens is a 6-part, half- hour documentary series structured around remarkable encounters with unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the vast, remote Cree territory of northern Quebec. Director Ernest Webb sets out on a northerly quest to investigate the growing amount of reports that come from his homeland. "One thing is certain, with all the stories filtering in from the different communities, from so many different people, something is out there. The question is: what and who?"