Indori Ishq

Not Available

The story begins with amusing attempts of twelfth-grader, Kunal, to woo his classmate, Tara. Kunal finally manages to propose to Tara and their love story begins. After his schooling, Kunal leaves Indore and moves to Mumbai to join a Naval College. Soon his sober life turns upside-down when Tara dumps him for someone else. In no time, Kunal turns into an alcoholic and chain smoker, and without taking admission in the naval college, he moves to a weird rundown room in Darukhana, spending days doing nothing but drinking, smoking, and missing Tara.