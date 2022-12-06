Not Available

The Fast Show comedian, Mark Williams, indulges his secret passion for the engineering of the industrial revolution as he presents Industrial Revelations - a fascinating, ten part documentary series examining how inventive advances in engineering and technology during this period changed Britain forever. Mark travels across the country to discover the technology at the heart of the industrial revolution in the 18th and 19th centuries, bringing his own unique wit and style to the series as he dons his overalls to fire-up 200 year old, huge steam engines, pilot early canal boats, descend into ancient mines and operate early industrial machinery.