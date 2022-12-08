Infestation

Not Available

This brand new and exclusive series features the invasive species and pests who threaten our forests, waterways, food supplies and cities. The series gives an intimate, close-up picture of each species, investigates why they are a concern, and examines current and past infestations and possible future threats. Each episode highlights the role played by dedicated scientists who are attempting to tackle the challenges presented by each species. In as many cases as possible, stories of individuals who have been personally affected and who often pay a hefty price, are revealed. Each segment touches upon the micro (single farm, backyard, house, etc) as well as the global effects, including globalisation trends, global warming, broad economic impact, food crisis, political stability and the spread of disease.