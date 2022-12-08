Infiltrated

Not Available

The members of the GIC, Joint Intelligence Group, are prepared to change their appearance, personalities, and habits to infiltrate criminal organizations and solve all kinds of cases. This group of National Police shows, again and again, the skills necessary to impersonate all kinds of characters to solve the most dangerous and incredible violent crime in Colombia. A prosecutor, a medical examiner and a group of police experts have the difficult task of solving the most unusual cases and catching those who break the law.