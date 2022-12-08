Not Available

Infinite Challenge

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

MBC-TV

Infinite Challenge has been reported as the first "Real-Variety" show in Korean television history. The program is largely unscripted, and follows a similar format of challenge-based Reality Television programs, familiar to the audiences in the West, but the challenges are often silly, absurd, or impossible to achieve, so the program takes on the aspect of a satirical comedy variety show, rather than a more standard reality or contest program. In order to achieve its comedic purposes its 6 hosts and staff continuously proclaim, the elements of this show are the 3-Ds, Dirty, Dangerous, and Difficult.

Cast

Yoo Jae-suk
Park Myung-soo
Jeong Jun-ha
Haha
Yang Se Hyung
Jo Se-ho

