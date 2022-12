Not Available

The ISS, the International Space Station has gone silent. The crew is in distress. Simultaneously, a decapitated and waxed body is found on a roof in Kazakhstan. Positive identification leaves no room for doubt: the body belongs to an American astronaut currently on a mission on the ISS. A French astronaut, dismissed from the space program, and a Kazakh cop, disowned by his ranking hierarchy, set out to solve this mysterious paradox.