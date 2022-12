Not Available

The Infinity Factory takes the viewer into the realm of conspiracy theory, UFOs, psychedelic drugs, apocalypse, Satanism, the Manson Family --you know-- all the fun stuff! Hosted by Disinformation's Richard Metzger. Produced and directed by Vanessa Weinberg aka DJ Ganesha Del Mar. Watch The Infinity Factory on Time-Warner Cable in New York City starting at 10:30 on Thursday nights.