Yuri goes to a female novelist and tells her that she and two of her friends committed three murders. Yuri asks the novelist to write a story about them. Back when Yuri was a high school student, she lived in an apartment complex in the province. She was aware that her classmate Satoko was sexually assaulted by Satoko's grandfather, but Yuri could not do anything about that and they became estranged. This hurt Yuri emotionally.