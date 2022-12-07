Not Available

Infograffiti takes the best scientific, political and cultural videos from socially generated sources and puts them into the street for people to find. Each month we release a DVD image which our users burn as many times as they dare, they then label those DVD's up and leave them in the city for people to find. Connected, our DVD burners form the largest printing press the world will ever see. Its reach is boundless, and most importantly, you have a say into what gets printed. Interested? Subscribe, vote, and comment