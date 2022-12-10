Not Available

Ingredients contain the story of two friends who meet at the same university. Tops (Kan Kanpon Rumluekkiat), a young man fascinated by cooking since childhood. Decide to be a great Chef. He feels happy every time he cooks delicious and tasty foods with great care. Marvin (Jeff Voramonkol Sator) is a young, romantic, playful, charming, cute and top-notch world. He dreams of becoming a musician known worldwide. Everything changes when he goes with Tops and interests align. An aspiring musician and a kitchen enthusiast. Discover more of their relationship through food