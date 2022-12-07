Not Available

Steve Ross has practiced various styles of yoga for almost thirty years and has been an instructor for over twenty years. He has explored the physical aspects of yoga as well as the philosophical and spiritual roots of yoga. He spent four years as a monk in the Vedic tradition, and since that time, he has ceaselessly sought out and reveled in the presence of some of the most notable masters of our time - in India and elsewhere. He is honored to have the opportunity to share his knowledge and experience with other spiritual seekers. Steve combines upbeat, inspirational music with a relaxed, easy spirituality that make his classes at Maha Yoga some of the most popular in Los Angeles. His events are ecstatic. His sold out retreats are well known to produce a blissful state of being.