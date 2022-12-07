Inheritance (1996)

Not Available

"Inheritance" is the story of Monika Hertwig and her journey to accept the truth about her father, Nazi commander, Amon Goeth, who was portrayed by actor Ralph Fiennes in "Schindler's List." As part of Monika's search for information, she reaches out to Helen Jonas-Rosenzweig, a woman who had been enslaved by Monika's father during the war. More than sixty-years after Monika's father was executed for his war crimes, in a historic and painful moment, these two women meet, bringing closure, yet raising new questions.