Injustice "When injustice is demanded and the fire blazes hard to extinguish" "Chidtawan", the future doctor Instead, they had to be accused of being held accountable. Life had to be cut off from the outside world for 11 years until one day, "Lai Fon", a new lawyer, came back to help and set him free. And this is the beginning of the "flame of sin" as he intends to take revenge on everyone who has lost everything in his life. Without him knowing that the end of the rain came to help and made him fall in love. is one of those who defied and kept him incarcerated for 11 years. What will happen when Chidtawan goes forward to find the truth? At the end of the rainy season, we have to correct, hide and avoid that fact.