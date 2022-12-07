Ink! Alter Egos Exposed

Not Available

Characters such as Spider-Man, Superman and the Hulk have become iconic figures in American popular culture. While Holden Caulfield was drifting through 1950s’ Manhattan in JD Salinger’s The Catcher In The Rye, America was restless for a new kind of literary hero. Heroes that could lift up cars, climb up walls and combat evil in a way never seen before. From the 1930s emerged the Golden Age of comics in which color, adventure and imagination leapt from every page. Featuring interviews with a who’s who of comic book legends – including Stan Lee, Frank Miller and Todd McFarlane – this new ten-part series serves as a definite guide to the worldwide phenomenon of comic books, exploring themes of love, death and sexuality.