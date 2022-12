Not Available

Sasaki Shinichi looks at his childhood friend Tanaka Yukino in court. Yukino is sentenced to death. She went to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment and caused his wife and child to burn to death. Shinichi knows his childhood friend and perceives that she is innocent. He wants to save Yukino and meets people who knew her including her sister and former classmates. ~~Based on the novel "Innocent Days" by Kazumasa Hayami.