Innocent The Series

Not Available

"I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I can be in front of you." Because of an accident when he was fives old, Yu Shi had a second personality named Noah. Noah is a silent person without any emotions and desires. He protected Yu Shi's as he grew until he met Wu Zheng. Yu Shi wanted to be with Wu Zheng, but Noah always didn't trust Wu Zheng. Although Wu Zheng also has good feelings for Yu Shi, while Shaojie, the woman who has been set up with Wu Zheng continues to disturb Yu Shi. Yu Shi had a tragic childhood, but Wu Zheng made Yu Shi able to survive in this turbulent world. As a straight man with traditional male chauvinism, how can Wu Zheng break through the constraints of the world and face himself bravely?