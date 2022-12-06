Innocent Venus

Not Available

After the world population and economy is devastated by simultaneous hyper-hurricanes, many different factions and fledgling nations appear. In Japan, an elite class called Logos appears, controlling special zones in the country which have most of the wealth and resources. The Logos exercise control over the Levinas, the lower class which struggles day to day in order to stay alive. The Levinas are restricted from entering the special zones, causing tension which creates a resistance group which fights back against the Logos.