Insane Coaster Wars: World Domination

Thrill seekers everywhere contributed to the making of this short series, which divides the top roller coasters in the U.S. into six categories and determines the most popular one in each category. Each episode features four coasters in one of the categories -- G-Force Giants, Hang 'em High, Splintering Speedsters, Wrong Way Up, Extreme Heights, and Speed Demons -- as well as coaster enthusiasts arguing the pros, cons, advantages and weaknesses of each ride. Tabulated by viewer votes, the biggest fan-favorite is announced at the conclusion of each episode, then the finale counts down the top-10 coasters with the most votes.