Not Available

A 60-day cardio-based total-body conditioning program, INSANITY® is likely the hardest workout curriculum ever put on DVD. Fitness trainer Shaun T pushes the limits with 10 workouts packed with plyometric drills and relentless intervals of strength, power, and resistance moves. The program also incorporates ab and core training techniques to help sculpt and tone the ultimate physique. With INSANITY, you can get a years worth of results in just 60 days utilizing Max Interval Training that will burn 1,000 calories per hour.