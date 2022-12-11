Insect Detective

Not Available

The police are investigating a case that involves a death directly caused by a rare bug known as the bullet ant. In order to clear his name, Tan Jingtian, an Insect toxicology graduate becomes involved in the bizarre investigation and collaborates with forensic doctor Jin Ling. As they dig deeper, they uncover the mystery behind his own identity. Along with police captain Chen Han and the other detectives, they trace every clue as they solve one case at a time to uncover the murderer that has been in hiding for many years.