Inside Asprey: Luxury By Royal Appointment

Inside Asprey gains exclusive access into an extraordinary world where unique, luxury British goods have been made and sold to some of the world’s wealthiest people for more than two centuries. Situated on one of London’s most prestigious streets and spread over five Georgian town houses, Asprey has been jewellers to the Royal family since Queen Victoria’s reign. For the first time Asprey shows cameras inside and beyond its immaculate shop floor, revealing just what it takes to attract the richest people on the planet. The programme follows the fortunes of the staff, the store and its customers as Asprey strives to keep a traditional business alive in the modern world.’