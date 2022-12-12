Inside Britain's Kidnap Gangs

Not Available

Livvy Haydock investigates the alarming rise in kidnapping across the UK. According to the Home Office, kidnappings have increased from 1,388 in 2013 to 5,775 last year. Livvy tracks down and speaks to some of the gang members who admit to taking part in kidnap and torture. In the past, kidnapping used to be a gang-on-gang phenomenon. But now, one in five kidnappings target innocent members of the public, some purely because they look like they have money. Livvy meets three kidnap victims from around the country, who describe their ordeals at the hands of these criminals. She also speaks exclusively to David Jones, the head of the Kidnap Unit at the National Crime Agency.