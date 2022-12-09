Not Available

With only 15 percent of homicide detectives in the U.S. being women, the working lives of female detectives are not as well documented as those of their male counterparts. INSIDE HOMICIDE takes a ride along with three female homicide detectives who work in the Cincinnati and Atlanta areas, conveying the high intensity of working the homicide unit in real-time. With dogged determination, Detectives Summer Benton, Jenny Luke and Jennifer Mitsch work relentlessly to bring closure to victims' families. From the actual 911 call to on-site questioning with witnesses and even real interrogation footage with suspects, viewers dive into the raw and gritty action that's part of these women's everyday lives.