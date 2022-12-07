Inside Kung Fu Inc

Not Available

It’s the birthplace of kung fu and Zen Buddhism. Home to an ancient sect of warrior monks. The thousand year old legend that is Shaolin temple. But will fists and faith be enough to ensure Shaolin survives the grip of modernization? Or will a new Shaolin embrace the 21st Century? With stunning images from Emmy award winning cinematographer, Mike Single, we get a close up look at past, present and future of Shaolin Temple, as the monks prepare for the fight of their lives. http://www.gzdoc.com/index!libr?request_locale=en_US&aid=970&