Not Available

Ten CBBC agents have been given exclusive access to David Attenborough's latest blockbuster wildlife series - Life. From polar bears in the freezing Arctic to tigers in the steaming jungles of India, each agent gets their own special mission to go behind the scenes to see just what it takes to film a stunning wildlife sequence. Working alongside the BBC's Natural History Unit, they get hands-on to climb high into a Thailand rainforest to film gibbons, dive wrecks covered in corals in the Bahamas and travel to the remote islands of Komodo to track down dragons. On a remote Indonesian island and surrounded by three giant Komodo dragons, Inside Life's agent Isobel Rose must remember all she learnt about these potential killers back at the London Zoo's Reptile House. It is just one of the numerous challenges faced by Izzie and the Life team as she discovers the difficulties involved in filming a stunning wildlife sequence.