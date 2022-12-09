Inside Manchester's Midland Hotel

Not Available

The Midland Hotel in Manchester is arguably the grandest hotel in the north of England. Standing majestically in the heart of the city since 1903, it has seen kings and queens grace its grand foyer and stars from music, cinema and television fill its bedrooms and bars. Proud of its reputation and loyal to the core are the hard-working staff, dedicated to keeping the hotel running smoothly. Granted full access, this series follows the operation of the hotel through the extraordinary men and women who work there. Many have been there for years and some are following in previous generationsʼ footsteps. From the visible front-of-house staff, receptionists and waiters to those who work predominantly behind the scenes such as the chefs, laundry girls, maintenance teams, kitchen staff and maids, the staff have seen things that would make many of us blush. Fortunately, the walls of the Midland cannot talk…