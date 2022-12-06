Inside Rugby

Not Available

Insight into all the Rugby action - Super 14, Tri-Nations and Internationals with an Australian Focus. Hosts: Phil Kearns: One of the most respected figures in the Australian Rugby family, Kearns is known for delivering fearless predictions and punditry. Greg Clark: One of the country's leading commentators, Greg Clark is an intrinsic part of the Fox Sports Rugby team. Greg Martin: Quite simply a rugby tragic, ex-international Greg Martin is one of the most respected and popular figures in rugby media today.