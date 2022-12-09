Inside Shannon

Not Available

Shannon is an icon in International aviation. One of Europe's first transatlantic airports, home to the longest runway in Ireland and the World's first Duty Free. But recent years have been tough with a huge decline in passenger numbers. Now Shannon's fighting back, with a new boss - Neil Pakey - a?nd new ideas. But it won't be easy, as the staff take on the challenge of reviving Shannon's fortunes, while dealing with the day to day demands of an international airport. With unprecedented access, this series, filmed over a year, will give viewers a unique insight into life inside the airport.