Inside the Actors Studio

For over 12 years and more than 100 episodes, James Lipton has sat down with some of the world's most accomplished actors and directors for penetrating, fascinating interviews. Lipton's studious research and enlightened curiosity has inspired his guests to open up and confess their deepest thoughts about the art of acting. The series premiered with Paul Newman, an Actors Studio alumnus and former president (1982-1994). A partial list of six-score-and-counting featured guests includes Sally Field, Dennis Hopper, Jessica Lange, Christopher Walken, Nathan Lane, Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Whoopi Goldberg, Jack Lemmon, Gary Sinise, Kathy Bates, Robert De Niro, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, John Hurt, Harrison Ford, Spike Lee, Ed Harris, Ben Affleck, Mike Myers, Antonio Banderas, Kevin Kline, Gene Hackman, Debra Winger, Johnny Depp, Hugh Grant, Richard Gere, Benicio del Toro, Samuel L. Jackson, Sir Ian McKellen, Pierce Brosnan, Juliette Binoche , Martin Scorcese,