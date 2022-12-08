Not Available

Inside the Music takes an in-depth look at some of the people who have helped shape the sound of modern music as we know it. Exploring the origins of pop, rock and R&B, this series takes a look at some of the people whose influence behind the scenes has been as influential as some of the celebrated figures behind the mic. "All You Need is Klaus" introduces you to the incredible Klaus Voorman, an influential figure in the early days of The Beatles. Supported by interviews with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Carly Simon and Joe Walsh, the contribution Voorman made to music is examined. Voorman, best known for designing the cover art on The Beatles "Revolver", is lauded by Simon for the incredible influence he had on her monster hit, "You're So Vain". "Accordion Kings" delves into accordion culture in Columbia and showcases the massive Vallenato accordion festival. "Electrified: The Guitar Revolution" is a must see for fans of the electric guitar, as the history of the instrument is examined, as well as the artists who brought the electric to the forefront of modern music. Entertaining and informative, Inside the Music is required viewing for music fans.