Inside The Nazi War Machine

Discover the tools that enabled evil to flourish in mankind s darkest hour Examine the technology that enabled Hitler s Nazi regime to spread death and destruction across Europe and far beyond, from the airborne Luftwaffe, aggressors in the infamous Blitz bombing campaign, to the Panzer tanks that dominated Europe s battlefields and the Wolf Packs of U-boats that terrorised international waters. Explore the rigorous training, tactics and equipment available to Hitler s elite fighting forces through unique footage of these highly accomplished units in action. Learn how the Nazi plan to develop an atomic bomb could have drastically altered the course of the war, and of all human history, before witnessing perhaps the most chilling artefact of all, the recently discovered blueprints and diagrams for the Auschwitz Concentration Camp.