Inside The Vault is an engaging new series that explores what excites, inspires and drives today’s man. From his appetite for the finest food and drink, his love of sports and his fashion sense to his gadget obsessions and travel exploits, a whole lot of ground will be uncovered. Join Cris Collinsworth, Alonzo Bodden and Jill Wagner for this entertaining and informative show that will change what you thought you knew about today’s man.