FUNimation web series 'Inside the Voice Actor Studio' sits down with different Voice Actors, Script Adaptors, and ADR Directors from the FUNimation family and talks to them at length on many different topics. If you have ever wanted know the full story on how each of our guests got into the industry, what's it like voicing some of their favorite characters, or get a more behind the scenes look at what it's like being a Voice Actor this is the series for you.