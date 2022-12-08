Not Available

In 2004, NFL Films produced a training camp documentary series, similar to Hard Knocks, that featured the Jacksonville Jaguars. Called Inside Training Camp: Jaguars Summer, it aired on the NFL Network, not HBO, and was narrated by frequent NFL Films narrator Robb Webb. Some of the issues covered in this 2004 series include: Jack Del Rio's second season as a head coach following a disappointing debut in 2003. The development of rookie wide receiver Reggie Williams, the Jaguars' first-round draft pick of 2004.