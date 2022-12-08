Not Available

The soldiers of World War II knew that every day could be their last. Still, they kept fighting and they kept dying. Inside World War II is the intimate story of the last global war, told by the survivors  those who endured the front line's bloody conflicts. Those who witnessed the brutality of combat give their unfiltered accounts. Included in the interviews are former prisoner of war and Slaughterhouse-Five author Kurt Vonnegut and the grandson of legendary general George S. Patton.