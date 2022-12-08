Not Available

The INSIDER EXCLUSIVE TV show regularly produces original Dateline, 60 Minutes, 20/20, and Prime Time style TV Shows for the public and broadcasts them on major cable networks such as PBS, CNN, MSNBC, Tru-TV, Fox, TimeWarner and Comcast, Cox, Charter, A & E, Discovery, TLC, and Bravo, focusing primarily on “Important Business, Legal and Public Policy Issues. The Insider Exclusive also features important cases that represent injustice, unfairness and/or deception. Either for individuals or groups seeking to vindicate their civil rights. Created & Hosted by Steve Murphy, the TV format is original programming based around an exclusive & personal interviews, similar to PBS's Bill Moyers, CNN's Anderson Cooper, PBS's Charlie Rose shows. Each show features the lives of local and national newsmakers, entertainers, lawyers, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and best-selling authors. The shows feature rare, Behind-the-Scenes, exclusive perspectives of headline stories.